Some Eastern Iowans see delay in mail delivery

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a trek some Eastern Iowans do right now.

“It’s just having to wait. And it’s a guessing game when you get them,” said Shelly Davis.

An icy walk to the street, only to find a cold, empty mailbox. Again.

”There’s mail that I’m supposed to get because I get the informed delivery. And I may get it three days later. Or I might not even get it at all,” she said.

Shelly Davis, of North Liberty, saw delays for critical letters to arrive.

”Social security cards, tax forms, medical records,” said Davis.

The USPS said, in a statement about the delays “The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Coralville and Tiffin and we’re taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.

Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees throughout the nation, as they define essential public service every day.

When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer’s concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.

The same statement sent to TV-9 earlier this year and to other news organizations around the country.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he’s also heard concerns about the delays.

In a statement, Grassley said, “I’ve heard from a lot of Iowans frustrated by mail delays. This can quickly become a cause for concern, especially for Iowans who rely on mail for items like prescription drugs. My office can assist by contacting the post office about ongoing delivery issues, so I encourage Iowans to reach out with these concerns.”

The mail delays aren’t everywhere.

Leaders with Almost Famous Popcorn in Cedar Rapids said they’ve been able to plan ahead and haven’t seen any problems yet... however, the do see the impact on postal workers.

”We’ve definitely noticed that there have been delays. Our carrier would come late into the evening because he’s picking up so many packages from other places and working crazy hours. So, I’m sure that it’s been hard on that end too,” said Caitlyn Van Scoyk, Almost Famous Popcorn Order Operations Manager.

But for Davis... frustration lingers... like the cold.

”I don’t know what’s going on and why it’s happening. I’m sure there’s a shortage. But it shouldn’t affect like days or weeks getting your mail or your packages.”

