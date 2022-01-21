Show You Care
Police: Shots fired incidents in Iowa City decrease in 2021, areas of concern remain

The Iowa City Police Department badge. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department said the number of shots fired incidents decreased last year.

Police said there were a total of 37 confirmed shots fired incidents in 2021. That’s down from 57 incidents in 2020, but still more than the 15 confirmed in 2019.

However, despite the decrease, police say shots fired incidents are at historically high numbers.

“While the decrease is encouraging, areas of concern remain,” the department said in a news release. “In 2021, there were 17 people struck by gunfire - including three homicides - an increase over the 14 people struck in 2020.”

Of the 37 incidents from 2021, police said 26 resulted in arrests and many of the incidents are still under investigation.

Police recommend unloading all firearms when not in use, and securing them with a locking device. They also said anyone who sees or hears gunshots should make sure they are safe before calling 911 to give as much information as possible, including suspect and vehicle descriptions.

