Police say couple died in murder-suicide in West Des Moines

The Des Moines Register reports that Dallas County Assessor records show the Fortugnos are listed as owners of the home in which they were found dead.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a couple found dead in their West Des Moines home were killed in a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the home Wednesday morning to conduct a welfare check and found the bodies of 52-year-old Dana Fortugno and 59-year-old Justine Fortugno.

Police have not said how the two died but said their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Police have not said which person killed the other.

The Des Moines Register reports that Dallas County Assessor records show the Fortugnos are listed as owners of the home in which they were found dead.

