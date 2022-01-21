New Iowa state law will help adoptees access their original birth certificate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new state law is helping Iowa adoptees over the age of 18 access their original birth certificate.

Before the bill passed, Iowa adoptees got a secondary birth certificate, telling them when and where they were born.

But now they can apply to have the original one unsealed.

That could lead to a possible reunion with their biological parents.. and medical records.

Michelle Spear, an adoptee from Warren County, started the Iowa Adoptee and Family Coalition.

She already knew her birth parents and her medical history-- but says all Iowans should be able to access this.

“I’m really looking forward to having that piece of paper just to kind of complete my life circle,” Spear said. “To know where my origins are, although I do know them, to see them on a piece of paper is just really important to me.”

The certificates take about 6 to 8 weeks to process and ship.

