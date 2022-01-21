Midland elementary closed Friday due to spike in illnesses

WYOMING, Iowa (KCRG) - The elementary school in the Midland Community School District is closed Friday due to COVID-19 and other illnesses.

In a letter to families, the superintendent said there will also be a two-hour delay at its secondary building, so staff can sanitize before students arrive.

The district said its elementary numbers went from five percent out sick to almost 15 percent this week, and its COVID-19 cases doubled in less than three days.

The superintendent acknowledges it’s a burden, but said he’s making health and safety a priority.

