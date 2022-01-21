Marshalltown woman sentenced to prison for her role in large-scale drug operation

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown, Iowa woman who was involved in the distribution of nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine was sentenced today to ten years in federal prison.

45-year-old Eva Ordaz Hernandez received the prison sentence after a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. During an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization, authorities learned that Ordaz Hernandez was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and collecting money on behalf of the organization.

On one occasion, Ordaz Hernandez collected $20,000 for an outstanding drug debt owed to the organization. This transaction occurred at Ordaz Hernandez’s residence in front of her minor granddaughter.

On another occasion, Ordaz Hernandez’s minor son collected $5,000 in drug debt owed to Ordaz Hernandez and other members of the group.

Hernandez was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a five-years supervised release after the prison term ends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.