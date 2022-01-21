Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man who allegedly threw hot coffee at Dunkin’ customer charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

Dion Millsap, 23, was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and...
Dion Millsap, 23, was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.
By Mary Saladna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – hot coffee.

Dion Millsap, 23, is accused of throwing hot coffee at another customer inside a Dunkin’ store Thursday after an argument started over face masks.

Prosecutors said Millsap and another man were both waiting in line for their orders when Millsap threw the coffee at another man because he was not wearing a mask.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Czarnec said once Millsap noticed the victim didn’t have a mask on, Millsap made a comment about it. Czarnec said the victim then pulled his shirt to cover his face to try to de-escalate the situation. But witnesses told police that’s when Millsap became belligerent, and as he was leaving the store, he allegedly threw his hot coffee at the victim.

The coffee splashed on the victim’s legs, but he was not hurt.

Defense attorney Ian Henchy said he believes the case is a disorderly conduct case that was blown out of proportion.

“The assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge I thought was sort of out of control,” Henchy said.

But prosecutors said that Millsap repeatedly resisted arrest when police caught up with him a few blocks away, saying he kicked an officer as they tackled him to the ground.

Millsap is already on probation for another assault and malicious destruction of property case.

Henchy said Millsap is homeless with a 5-year-old son and was due to start a new job.

“I can just say that I’m confident that by the time this is over, he’ll be exonerated, and he’ll be able to move forward with his life,” Henchy said.

Millsap was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
Iowa man who took sexually explicit photos of minor receives over 29 years in federal prison