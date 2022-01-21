Local EMS professionals struggle with labor shortage: ‘I don’t think we’re bleeding. I think we’re hemorrhaging right now’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nationwide shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics is impacting ambulances in Eastern Iowa. With fewer available staff EMS teams are being stretched thin to answer calls.

“We are short-handed, and so we work longer hours, people are tired,” said Bob Libby, CEO of Care Ambulance, which serves Iowa City, Waterloo, and Fairfield. “There are not enough ambulances to get around. So the scene how long it takes us to get out to your home might take a lot longer,”.

Libby himself is a paramedic. He says he understands the fatigue his employees and others in the industry are facing.

“We’re having difficulty getting people to come to work in general and the pool that we usually pull from is very, very shallow,” said Libby. “I don’t think we’re bleeding. I think we’re hemorrhaging right now,”.

Libby does believe some of the struggles with staffing have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

“It has made things very difficult. People are working long hours, and people don’t want to put their life in danger,” said Libby.

Brian Rechkemmer is an Iowa EMS Advisory Council member and the paramedic program director at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. He too still works actively as a paramedic.

Both Rechkemmer and Libby say being a paramedic is a tough job.

“EMS and all of the healthcare fields out there, there are 24/7 365,” said Rechkemmer.

Rechkemmer remains hopeful for the next generation of EMS workers.

“We have an uptick in our paramedic program, we’re actually going to look at offering two cohorts this year. So we were running actually two classes,” said Rechkemmer. Rechkemmer says the uptick in students involves both men and women.

