Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former business owner who withheld federal taxes from his employees’ paychecks but did not forward the money withheld to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison.

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful failure to pay over employment taxes to the IRS.

Warm was the owner of Warm Trucking, Incorporated and was responsible for the company’s finances. Warm admitted that, from 2013 through 2019, he was responsible for withholding income taxes from the pay of Warm Trucking employees and was responsible for forwarding those withholdings to the IRS.

However, Warm failed to forward the money he withheld from his employees’ pay to the IRS, even though he knew he was required to do so.

In total, Warm failed to send the IRS more than $1,400,000 in taxes owed by Warm Trucking.

Warm was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $1,406,561.66 in restitution to the IRS.

He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

