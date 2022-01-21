Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful failure to pay over employment taxes to the IRS.(25 News Staff)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former business owner who withheld federal taxes from his employees’ paychecks but did not forward the money withheld to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) was sentenced today to 21 months in federal prison.

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful failure to pay over employment taxes to the IRS.

Warm was the owner of Warm Trucking, Incorporated and was responsible for the company’s finances. Warm admitted that, from 2013 through 2019, he was responsible for withholding income taxes from the pay of Warm Trucking employees and was responsible for forwarding those withholdings to the IRS.

However, Warm failed to forward the money he withheld from his employees’ pay to the IRS, even though he knew he was required to do so.

In total, Warm failed to send the IRS more than $1,400,000 in taxes owed by Warm Trucking.

Warm was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $1,406,561.66 in restitution to the IRS.

He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
Local EMS professionals struggle with labor shortage: ‘I don’t think we’re bleeding. I think we’re hemorrhaging right now’
Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Governor Reynolds speaks on COVID testing in Iowa
Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa