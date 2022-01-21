Iowa man who took sexually explicit photos of minor receives over 29 years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Anthon Iowa who took sexually explicit photographs of a thirteen-year-old victim and distributed the photographs to an undercover officer online, was sentenced on Friday to more than 29 years in federal prison.

40-year-old Joshua Baird received the prison term after a guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child.

Baird admitted at the guilty plea that in February of 2021 he knowingly photographed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct with his cellular telephone. Evidence showed he later distributed these photographs to an undercover officer online because he thought they would “impress” her.

Baird also engaged in an inappropriate online relationship with a teenager in Australia.

Baird was sentenced to 354 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve five years supervised release after the prison term.

