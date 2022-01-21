Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa man who took sexually explicit photos of minor receives over 29 years in federal prison

(Source: WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Anthon Iowa who took sexually explicit photographs of a thirteen-year-old victim and distributed the photographs to an undercover officer online, was sentenced on Friday to more than 29 years in federal prison.

40-year-old Joshua Baird received the prison term after a guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child.

Baird admitted at the guilty plea that in February of 2021 he knowingly photographed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct with his cellular telephone. Evidence showed he later distributed these photographs to an undercover officer online because he thought they would “impress” her.

Baird also engaged in an inappropriate online relationship with a teenager in Australia.

Baird was sentenced to 354 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve five years supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home