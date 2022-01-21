Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More counties and individual towns are trying to keep up with the demand for testing as case numbers rise... and Governor Kim Reynolds said the state is supporting those efforts.

Governor Reynolds said they’ve been offering testing to Iowans through test Iowa and the state hygienic lab for over six months now. She said she thinks Iowa has been leading when it comes to testing.

She added she thinks it’s great that local communities are wanting to set up their own test sites.

”All of us have received funding. Local governments have received funding, The state has received funding. So, I think it’s wonderful that they also are adding on to what we’re doing. I said... locals doing it, states doing it, and now the president. Even the federal government is getting in the game now,” she said.

Reynolds added Iowa was able to get on testing back in the early days of the pandemic as well.

She says in 2020 they were ahead of many other states with close to 540,000 tests through test Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Governor Reynolds speaks on COVID testing in Iowa
Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa
Governor Reynolds tours Little Knights Learning Center in Dysart, Iowa
Governor Reynolds visits daycare center in Eastern Iowa
All Iowans could pay a flat, 4-percent income tax by 2026, under a new plan from Governor...
Iowans may pay flat 4 percent income tax by 2026 under new Gov. Reynolds plan