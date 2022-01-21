Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More counties and individual towns are trying to keep up with the demand for testing as case numbers rise... and Governor Kim Reynolds said the state is supporting those efforts.

Governor Reynolds said they’ve been offering testing to Iowans through test Iowa and the state hygienic lab for over six months now. She said she thinks Iowa has been leading when it comes to testing.

She added she thinks it’s great that local communities are wanting to set up their own test sites.

”All of us have received funding. Local governments have received funding, The state has received funding. So, I think it’s wonderful that they also are adding on to what we’re doing. I said... locals doing it, states doing it, and now the president. Even the federal government is getting in the game now,” she said.

Reynolds added Iowa was able to get on testing back in the early days of the pandemic as well.

She says in 2020 they were ahead of many other states with close to 540,000 tests through test Iowa.

