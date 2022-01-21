Governor Reynolds visits daycare center in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds was in eastern Iowa Thursday touring Little Knights Learning Center in Dysart, Iowa.

When it comes to workers in child care facilities a recent house study bill would expand rations allowing one teacher to supervise more children. That bill recently passed a subcommittee and is now advancing for further consideration.

But some child care workers worry it could be a burden on staff members.

”It’s not mandatory. So, if day care centers do not want to increase the ratio they don’t have to. But as we did the review this came out of the childcare task force which brought a lot of expertise to the table. This was one of the recommendations,” said Governor Kim Reynolds.

Governor Reynolds said they also worked with the Department of Human services as well as the legislature for the recommendation. She added she thinks it’s reasonable and again added it’s optional

