Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque receives $2 million grant to fix health and safety hazards in homes of low-income families

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque will use a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to prevent home health hazards. The grant is part of HUD’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, which aims to identify and address health and safety hazards in low-income families’ homes.

Alexis Steger, the city’s housing and community development director, explained Dubuque has an older housing stock and that, with that, come fall and safety hazards.

“Narrow staircases, handrails that maybe are not the right height and are not on both sides, thresholds that change between rooms when new-built would not have that,” she mentioned.

However, she said they will also work on houses that have dealt with interior flooding, especially in the Bee Branch area.

“That (flooding) creates mold situations that need to repaired and issues with asthma, and we also have lead in our homes because of their age,” she added. “Anything built before the 70s has lead paint that was used in the material.”

Steger highlighted the program is geared towards low-income families, who normally would not have the funds to fix and repair those safety hazards. She said the plan is to work on around 100 homes.

“The fixes and the homes should be manageable to the point where we get into several of them, as opposed to putting a lot of money in one home we get to put small pods of money into each home,” she commented.

In total, HUD awarded nearly $104.7 million to 60 non-profit organizations, and state and local government agencies as part of the program.

Details and the grant application will be available for residents in February at www.cityofdubuque.org/housing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf man captures meteor on camera Thursday morning
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

The elementary school in the Midland Community School District is closed Friday due to COVID-19...
Midland elementary closed Friday due to spike in illnesses
A Wind Chill Advisory continues across much of the area through noon Friday.
Wind Chill Advisory continues Friday, some snow on track for the weekend
The nationwide shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics is impacting...
Local EMS professionals struggle amid labor shortage
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks