Dubuque receives $2 million grant to fix health and safety hazards in homes of low-income families

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque will use a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to prevent home health hazards. The grant is part of HUD’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program, which aims to identify and address health and safety hazards in low-income families’ homes.

Alexis Steger, the city’s housing and community development director, explained Dubuque has an older housing stock and that, with that, come fall and safety hazards.

“Narrow staircases, handrails that maybe are not the right height and are not on both sides, thresholds that change between rooms when new-built would not have that,” she mentioned.

However, she said they will also work on houses that have dealt with interior flooding, especially in the Bee Branch area.

“That (flooding) creates mold situations that need to repaired and issues with asthma, and we also have lead in our homes because of their age,” she added. “Anything built before the 70s has lead paint that was used in the material.”

Steger highlighted the program is geared towards low-income families, who normally would not have the funds to fix and repair those safety hazards. She said the plan is to work on around 100 homes.

“The fixes and the homes should be manageable to the point where we get into several of them, as opposed to putting a lot of money in one home we get to put small pods of money into each home,” she commented.

In total, HUD awarded nearly $104.7 million to 60 non-profit organizations, and state and local government agencies as part of the program.

Details and the grant application will be available for residents in February at www.cityofdubuque.org/housing.

