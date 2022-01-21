Show You Care
Dubuque extends suspension of in-person payments at City Hall

Sign outside of City Hall in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is extending the suspension of in-person utility bill and parking fine payments at City Hall until Feb. 14.

The city announced the temporary suspension earlier this week due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. The city initially said it expected to resume the in-person payments on Jan. 24. However, that date has now been pushed back amid the ongoing surge in cases across the county and the state.

In the meantime, utility bill and parking ticket payments can be made online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, or by phone by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option #1 for phone payments.

Additionally, residents can drop off non-cash payments at the drop box outside City Hall at the 13th Street entrance. Checks can also be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001.

For more information, contact Utility Billing by phone at 563-589-4144 or by email at utilityb@cityofdubuque.org.

