Dubuque County Right to Life makes 15-hour journey to national march

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A group from Dubuque County, Iowa is in Washington this week for an annual anti-abortion rally, the National March for Life. It is a movement dear to them, so they felt the need to travel to the nation’s capital to join other anti-abortion advocates from around the country.

“We can send a clear statement to the world that we’re here to fight for a woman and the unborn rights,” said Augustine Payne from Dubuque County Right to Life.

Payne made the 15-hour journey with his family. He says they did not have enough time to form a large group, but he wanted to represent the organization. So, his family joined him at the national march.

“To represent them, and to stand in front of the National March for Life, and stand for women and babies and fathers and women in crisis,” said Payne.

Payne says this year’s march carries more weight as the Supreme Court considers a case surrounding a Mississippi state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

If the law is upheld, it could lead to the dismantling of Roe v. Wade - the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutional right. Pro-choice advocates say, if the conservative leaning court decides in favor of Mississippi’s law, it would lead to restrictive abortion laws being enacted in dozens of states and cause serious harm to women across America.

A decision in that consequential Supreme Court cases is expected to come early in the summer.

