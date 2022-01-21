Continued cold today, some snow still on track for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold temperatures continue to be the weather story for today as the coldest air of the week settles in around sunrise. A Wind Chill Advisory continues across much of the area through noon as well. By afternoon, things will get better, but in this particular setup, the evening hours is most likely when we’ll hit our highs for the day. We still expect a few systems to affect our weather this weekend with some snow. The first moves through tonight with minimal accumulation. The second one may bring about a one to three inch snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Given cold temperatures, any snow that accumulates should be pretty lightweight and easy to shovel. Have a great and safe weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.