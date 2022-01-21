Show You Care
Clark sets Big Ten record, No. 25 Iowa women rout Gophers

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is congratulated as she heads to the bench during the second half of...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is congratulated as she heads to the bench during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Iowa defeated Kentucky 86-72. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)(Ronald Cortes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Caitlin Clark recorded her second straight triple-double, setting a Big Ten record with her fourth of the season, and was responsible for more points than Minnesota scored as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers.

Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for the first back-to-back triple-doubles in conference history, helping the Hawkeyes record their biggest win ever against a conference opponent.

It’s was the fifth career double-double for the sophomore who was 14 of 21 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota.

