Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids school district explains criteria for school delays and cancellations

(Phil Reed/KCRG)
(Phil Reed/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Friday explained its decision-making process when it comes to school delays and cancellations.

It comes after the district kept classes on-time on Thursday but canceled classes on Friday despite somewhat similar weather conditions.

The district said it decided to cancel school on Friday because of the unpredictable combination of air temperature, windchill and increased wind gusts. It said the situation Friday created a different cold combination from the situation on Thursday. Those factors, along with staffing concerns for afternoon routes, determined the cancellation.

The district said the decision was made to keep classes on time on Thursday because, even though the temperature was -5 with -21 wind chills, there was very little wind gusts.

Superintendent Noreen Bush shared the information on the district’s website, citing the following weather conditions as factors that could result in a school delay or cancellation:

  • -30 degree windchill
  • -15 degree air temperature
  • Escalated wind gusts that impact the “actual temperature” OR blowing fallen snow
  • Combination of air temperature, windchill, and wind gusts
  • Weather warnings
  • Road conditions
  • Snow fall, ice, sleet or precipitation
  • Fog

“We use resources like the NOAA and National Weather Service to watch the forecast,” Superintendent Noreen Bush said. “When road conditions are concerning, we have team members who drive the roads in the early morning hours to assess road conditions in addition to the state patrol reports and the City/County road teams.”

Bush said the process is complex, but it tries to reach a decision and communicate it to families and staff by 5:30 a.m.

“Additionally, if we can safely keep kids in school, we do our best to do so,” Bush said. “We can’t always predict things (like derechos!), but we sincerely appreciate your flexibility and support when we have to delay, dismiss early, or cancel school; that puts a burden on families and schedules–we do not take that lightly and greatly appreciate your support.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Latest News

Sign outside of City Hall in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando...
Dubuque extends suspension of in-person payments at City Hall
This 2018 photo shows Jeff Frank on his farm near Auburn, Iowa. Frank doesn’t feel rich, but...
Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer
A new state law is helping some Iowans access their original birth certificate.
New Iowa state law will help adoptees access their original birth certificate
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident