Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A reserve officer with the Cedar Rapids police department will not face criminal charges for a December incident in which he shot at a suspect who had hit him with a vehicle.

Investigators concluded it was reasonable for Reserve Officer Scott Fruehling to use deadly force under Iowa law because he believed it was necessary to avoid injury or risk to his life.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021.  The Cedar Rapids Police Department tried to stop a vehicle on 32nd Street NE. The vehicle instead led the officer on a short chase onto Center Street NE until reaching a dead end with a construction zone.

At the dead end, the Officer Fruehling exited his patrol car to approach the suspect’s vehicle, which then turned at and accelerated toward Fruehling. The vehicle hit the officer, who then fired his weapon at the vehicle as it left the area.

The suspect stopped the vehicle at the end of 34th Street NE and escaped. The suspect remained at large until Jan. 14 when police arrested Eddie Ayers III in relation to the incident.

On Friday, the Linn County Attorney’s Office announced the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

Investigators said they reviewed of all police narratives, reports and squad car and body cam footage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf man captures meteor on camera Thursday morning
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks

Latest News

This 2018 photo shows Jeff Frank on his farm near Auburn, Iowa. Frank doesn’t feel rich, but...
Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer
A new state law is helping some Iowans access their original birth certificate.
New Iowa state law will help adoptees access their original birth certificate
Deaths linked to opioids increased last year in Iowa.
Deaths linked to opioids increased last year in Iowa
A Washington County high school teacher faces sexual abuse charges.
Washington County high school teacher faces sexual abuse charges