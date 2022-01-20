Show You Care
Waterloo schools announce bonuses for staff

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Schools Board of Education has approved a forthcoming bonus to ease stress and boost morale for staff.

“Throughout this pandemic, our staff has shown up. They have been here working diligently to ensure we are serving students. We’re doing what we can – however small or large – to offer a thank you to our amazing Waterloo staff for their commitment to keeping our kids safe and healthy and for working together to provide a top-notch education during such unprecedented and trying times,” said Waterloo Schools Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman.

All regular full and part-time employees in a paid status on January 26, 2022, will receive a COVID-19 bonus on that same day. The bonus amount will be $550 in order to ensure there is a net benefit of $500 in each employee’s check.

Waterloo Schools will also be offering an additional $550 retention bonus for all staff who sign and return their contract to Waterloo Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. 

“There’s more to come as we continue through the school year,” reiterated Lindaman.

The incentive plan also includes a flexible work location day.

The district is already investigating additional plans to continue bonuses into next year.

