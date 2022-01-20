Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon going virtual

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Dance Marathon recently announced that it would be moving to a virtual format for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced on their Facebook page on January 12th. The decision was made at the advice of health experts as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both Johnson County and the University of Iowa.

The 24-hour dance party and fundraiser, which will now be in its 28th year, supports research and treatment for children with cancer at the U-I Stead Family Children’s hospital and raised 1.4 million dollars last year.

They are currently accepting donations for this year’s Dance Marathon which will be held from February 4th into February 5th. For more information or if you would like to donate visit their website https://dancemarathon.uiowa.edu/

