Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon going virtual

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Dance Marathon recently announced that it would be moving to a virtual format for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced on their Facebook page on January 12th. The decision was made at the advice of health experts as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both Johnson County and the University of Iowa.

The 24-hour dance party and fundraiser, which will now be in its 28th year, supports research and treatment for children with cancer at the U-I Stead Family Children’s hospital and raised 1.4 million dollars last year.

They are currently accepting donations for this year’s Dance Marathon which will be held from February 4th into February 5th. For more information or if you would like to donate visit their website https://dancemarathon.uiowa.edu/

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing

Latest News

People slow to sign-up for the gym this January
People slow to sign-up for the gym this January
People slow to sign-up for the gym this January
People slow to sign-up for the gym this January
Cedar Rapids Police released the 2021 Crime Statistics
Cedar Rapids Police released the 2021 Crime Statistics
Dubuque adjusting for staff shortages
Dubuque adjusting to staffing shortages
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon goes virtual
University of Iowa Dance Marathon goes virtual