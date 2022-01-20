Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Trial of man accused of killing Iowa trooper to be moved

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and taken into police custody for the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper will be moved out of Grundy County, but the new location has not yet been decided.

Attorneys for 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang argued the trial should be moved because it would be difficult to find an unbiased jury in Grundy County.

Lang is charged with murder and two other counts in the April death of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported prosecutors did not object to moving the trial.

During a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors argued against a defense motion to have a separate trial on a charge of assault on a peace officer.

A judge took that issue under advisement.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Iowa Wednesday night
Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
Waterloo police arrest wanted Milwaukee man after he locked himself in a vehicle to avoid being caught

Latest News

Iowa State Republicans are advancing a new bill they say will protect the second amendment.
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to protect Second Amendment
Fareway, Iowa Egg Council donate eggs to Iowa food banks
The Iowa DOT says it is experimenting with recycled plastic in asphalt.
Iowa DOT testing recycled plastic in asphalt to help roads last longer
One-on-one with Vice President Kamala Harris
Groups ask Iowa Senate leaders to give reporters more access
Groups ask Iowa Senate leaders to give reporters more access