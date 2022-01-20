Tenant charged with arson following house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a house fire Tuesday in Burlington.

At about 12:41 p.m., Burlington Police and Fire responded to a house fire at the 200 block of Summer Street, according to a Facebook post. Fire officials say the house was engulfed in fire upon arrival.

Police say that while on the scene, they interviewed and subsequently arrested the tenant of the house, 38-year-old Joshua James Levins.

Levins is being charged with arson in the second degree, a Class C felony as well as reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor. He is currently held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond, pending a court appearance.

Date: January 19th, 2022 Reference: Arrest of Joshua James Levins On Wednesday January 19th, 2022 at approximately... Posted by Burlington Fire Department on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.