Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County

The charge, if found guilty, is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The charge, if found guilty, is punishable by up to five years in prison.(VNL)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 20th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher at Highland High School for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say that through an investigation it was determined that the sexual abuse of a minor female student occurred at Highland High School by one of its teachers, 41-year-old Justin David Rapier.

The affidavit states that Rapier engaged in a sexual relationship with the student while the student was attending school there.

The charge, if found guilty, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

A Wind Chill Advisory, in effect for the counties shaded in light blue, until Noon on Friday,...
Bitter cold once again, Wind Chill Advisory for many
The accident resulted in the collapse of the bridge after the vehicle was removed.
Single Vehicle accident causes trail closure in Linn County
The Iowa Department of Education released its annual report on state-level data on Iowa’s...
Iowa Department of Education releases annual report on Iowa Community Colleges
This will be the first time in history that the men’s freestyle World Cup and the women’s...
Coralville to host 2022 and 2023 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup