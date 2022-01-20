Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 20th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher at Highland High School for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say that through an investigation it was determined that the sexual abuse of a minor female student occurred at Highland High School by one of its teachers, 41-year-old Justin David Rapier.

The affidavit states that Rapier engaged in a sexual relationship with the student while the student was attending school there.

The charge, if found guilty, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

