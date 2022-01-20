Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime.

Ben Krikke’s basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.

Noah Carter led the Panthers on Wednesday night with a career-high 33 points.

