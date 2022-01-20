Show You Care
Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of...
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso narrowly defeated Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime.

Ben Krikke’s basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.

Noah Carter led the Panthers on Wednesday night with a career-high 33 points.

