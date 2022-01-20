Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Study finds COVID-19 vaccines do not impair fertility, but the virus might

In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly...
In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbingly high numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There is growing evidence that there is no connection between COVID-19 vaccinations and fertility issues.

Researchers from Boston University and other institutions across the country looked at data on more than 2,000 women and their partners from the United States and Canada who were trying to conceive from 2020 to 2021.

Nearly 75% of the women and their partners had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers concluded that the vaccinations do not impair fertility in either men or women.

However, couples in the study did have lower chances of conception if the man had been infected with COVID-19 within the past 60 days, which indicates the virus could affect male fertility in the short term.

More research is needed on that, but according to National Institute of Health, fever is known to reduce sperm count, and fever is a symptom of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Governor Reynolds speaks on COVID testing in Iowa
Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa
Governor Reynolds speaks on COVID testing in Iowa
Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
Governor Reynolds tours Little Knights Learning Center in Dysart, Iowa
Governor Reynolds visits daycare center in Eastern Iowa