Single Vehicle accident causes trail closure in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, January 20th, Linn County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near 3229 Fishel Rd.

Emergency responders arrived on scene to discover a garbage truck owned by ABC Disposal was traveling east on Fishel Rd and struck the bottom of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail bridge and became stuck.

The accident resulted in the collapse of the bridge after the vehicle was removed.

No one was injured in the incident. The trail between Lafayette Rd and E Otter Rd will remain closed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.