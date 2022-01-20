Show You Care
Simply put, it’s cold

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold arctic air has arrived. It stays with us through the end of the workweek. Don’t look for the wind chill to jump above zero until Friday. With some warming comes a parade of storms for the weekend. These storms move quickly from Canada bringing a snow chance Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. At this time they appear to be fairly weak in strength. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

