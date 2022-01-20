Simply put, it’s cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold arctic air has arrived. It stays with us through the end of the workweek. Don’t look for the wind chill to jump above zero until Friday. With some warming comes a parade of storms for the weekend. These storms move quickly from Canada bringing a snow chance Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. At this time they appear to be fairly weak in strength. Have a great night!

