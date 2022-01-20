Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Some parents are up in arms about a tortilla chip being sold and marketed as the “One Chip Challenge.”

For about $20, you can buy a single chip, and you’re supposed to share your reaction to eating it.

It landed some California high school students in the hospital.

“A lot of kids follow their peers, even if they don’t know what it is. They don’t know the consequence,” mother Elena Holvo said.

The dare, created by chip company Paqui, asks people to eat a single chip covered in hot sauce and peppers. The challenge is concerning to parents.

At least nine students from Lodi High School did the challenge and got sick. Three of the students were sent to the hospital.

The chip is made with Carolina Reapers and Scorpion peppers.

“Those two peppers have been rated as two million Scoville units, and jalapeño is somewhere around 5,000, so they are about 400 times hotter than a jalapeño,” pediatrician Dr. Bret Christiansen said.

Christiansen said symptoms include feeling burning or pain throughout your digestive tract.

“It can be pretty severe after a short time, similar to a reaction like an asthmatic might have with bronchial spasms, and if they have persistent vomiting, they could need IV hydration or medications to stop the vomiting,” he said.

The school’s principal has banned the chip on campus. Students caught with it could be sent home for the day.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Iowa Wednesday night
Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
Waterloo police arrest wanted Milwaukee man after he locked himself in a vehicle to avoid being caught

Latest News

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for...
Instagram rolling out paid subscriptions pilot program
Crews could have trouble pre-treating the roads for more snow due to the below zero temperatures.
How Iowa crews pre-treat roads in subzero temperatures
The University of Alabama Birmingham announced it had completed the transplant of a genetically...
US researchers test pig-to-human kidney transplant in donated body
The Iowa DOT says it is experimenting with recycled plastic in asphalt.
Iowa DOT testing recycled plastic in asphalt to help roads last longer