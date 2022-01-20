Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 15 Texas rolls past No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48

Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21)...
Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) fights for a loose ball with Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over short-handed No. 7 Iowa State.

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds.

Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing

Latest News

Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Harper gives Rutgers 48-46 win over Iowa
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of...
Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT
On the 29th anniversary of Chris Street’s death, his best friend Kenyon always has a reminder
On the 29th anniversary of Chris Street’s death, his best friend Kenyon always has a reminder
On the 29th anniversary of Chris Street’s death, his best friend Kenyon always has a reminder
On the 29th anniversary of Chris Street’s death, his best friend Kenyon always has a reminder