Manchester police looking for suspect in theft from local business

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester police are asking for help solving a theft from a local business.

In a Facebook post, the police department shared an image of a truck.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the vehicle call 563-927-3355, or send a message on Facebook, or email jhauschild@manchesteriowapolice.com.

The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping solve a theft from a local business.... Posted by Manchester Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.