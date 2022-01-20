Show You Care
Manchester police looking for suspect in theft from local business

Manchester police are asking for help solving a theft from a local business.
Manchester police are asking for help solving a theft from a local business.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester police are asking for help solving a theft from a local business.

In a Facebook post, the police department shared an image of a truck.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the vehicle call 563-927-3355, or send a message on Facebook, or email jhauschild@manchesteriowapolice.com.

The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping solve a theft from a local business....

Posted by Manchester Police Department on Thursday, January 20, 2022

