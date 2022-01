CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It doesn’t happen often in sanctioned high school bowling, but on Tuesday night in Dubuque, Lucas Dolphin achieved perfection.

The Kennedy junior was battling the Rams of Dubuque Senior at Cherry Lanes. With the chips on the table, Dolphin was perfect: a 300 game.

The Cougars took the win and moved to 4-1 on the season.

