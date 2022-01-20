Johnson County postpones discussion on potential new COVID-19 testing site

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Potential plans for a COVID-19 testing site in Johnson County have been put off another week.

The conversation on the potential new site has been ongoing at Johnson County Board of Supervisors meetings.

On Wednesday and Thursday, county attorney’s assistants were at the meeting to give updates. Susan Nehring said the company that would run the site, Nomi Health, still needed to tour it before they approved the land use agreement.

“They are okay with the language in the agreement. They were going to try to look at the site yesterday,” said Nehring.

She went on to say that they expected to have the agreement approved by the end of this week. Thursday, that deadline was extended.

“We’re still waiting for confirmation from the occupant, or proposed occupant, to go forward. So our recommendation is to defer this item for another week,” said Ryan Maas with the County Attorney’s Office.

If and when this plan would be approved, it would be in the lot across the street from the Johnson County Public Health building.

The original agreement listed January 24th as a start date, and May 27th as an end date.

County officials say this potential new site would not only greatly benefit their employees as they see a surge in cases, but other county residents as well.

