Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Johnson County postpones discussion on potential new COVID-19 testing site

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Potential plans for a COVID-19 testing site in Johnson County have been put off another week.

The conversation on the potential new site has been ongoing at Johnson County Board of Supervisors meetings.

On Wednesday and Thursday, county attorney’s assistants were at the meeting to give updates. Susan Nehring said the company that would run the site, Nomi Health, still needed to tour it before they approved the land use agreement.

“They are okay with the language in the agreement. They were going to try to look at the site yesterday,” said Nehring.

She went on to say that they expected to have the agreement approved by the end of this week. Thursday, that deadline was extended.

“We’re still waiting for confirmation from the occupant, or proposed occupant, to go forward. So our recommendation is to defer this item for another week,” said Ryan Maas with the County Attorney’s Office.

If and when this plan would be approved, it would be in the lot across the street from the Johnson County Public Health building.

The original agreement listed January 24th as a start date, and May 27th as an end date.

County officials say this potential new site would not only greatly benefit their employees as they see a surge in cases, but other county residents as well.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Draft decision denies coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment
Governor Reynolds speaks on COVID testing in Iowa
Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa
Governor Reynolds speaks on COVID testing in Iowa
Governor Reynolds weighs in on increased testing in Eastern Iowa
Governor Reynolds tours Little Knights Learning Center in Dysart, Iowa
Governor Reynolds visits daycare center in Eastern Iowa
All Iowans could pay a flat, 4-percent income tax by 2026, under a new plan from Governor...
Iowans may pay flat 4 percent income tax by 2026 under new Gov. Reynolds plan