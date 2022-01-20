Show You Care
Johnson County advised to change their vaccine-or-test mandate for employees

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors met today to talk about vaccine and testing requirements for employees and a potential new testing location. They are being advised to remove references to the federal vaccine mandate in their own vaccine policies after the supreme court struck down the mandate for businesses.

During a work session meeting today a county attorney advised the board to remove references of the federal mandate from their policy. She said they can continue to provide paid leave for those who were vaccinated but end up contracting the virus.

The board stated that, as with many places, the county is seeing an increased number of employees getting sick. But not to the level that they would need to stop any services.

While the wording will change, the county says it’s still requiring vaccination or weekly testing for employees.

“I am recommending that rather than moving forward and adding an additional component to the policy at this point, that we take a pause and evaluate where we are in regard to the policy. The policy would still remain in effect, but it still needs to be amended,” said Susan Nehring.

The board plans to continue discussion on this proposed amendment and alter their policy based on those recommendations.

