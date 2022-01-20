Iowa State Patrol: teen caught speeding wanted to show his friends how fast his car could go
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a teenager was pulled over after being clocked at 109 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in Fremont County.
In a Facebook post, the ISP said the 19-year-old told a trooper he had just bought a new car and wanted to show his friends how fast it could go.
The ISP shares images of speeders as a reminder to Iowans to slow down and drive carefully.
