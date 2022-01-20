Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa DOT testing recycled plastic in asphalt to help roads last longer

By WOI
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Department of Transportation says it is experimenting with recycled plastic in asphalt to help roads last longer.

In 2016, the company Construction Material Testing approached the DOT about using a plastic mixture made up of polystyrene beads. It’s called NVI NewRoad Bead Technology.

“It’s material that is supposed to increase the life of the pavement, and based on our initial study before recommending it, makes asphalt more durable,” Doug Clement, president of Construction Material Testing, said.

Those beads were used in about 500 tons of asphalt on parts of a road in Des Moines.

Shane Fetters, a field technician with the Iowa DOT, said the results so far show the road is holding up better. Fetter expects roads using the mix should have less cracking, and they should last longer, meaning they’ll need to be replaced less often.

The DOT plans to cut out parts of the road using the plastic and regular asphalt. Then they’ll compare how each holds up to see if this can be used on more Iowa roads.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Iowa Wednesday night
Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
Waterloo police arrest wanted Milwaukee man after he locked himself in a vehicle to avoid being caught

Latest News

Crews could have trouble pre-treating the roads for more snow due to the below zero temperatures.
How Iowa crews pre-treat roads in subzero temperatures
Sign outside of City Hall in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando...
Dubuque city offices experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a...
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a...
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again