Iowa Department of Education releases annual report on Iowa Community Colleges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education released its annual report on state-level data on Iowa’s community colleges.

The report includes data on programs and services, student enrollment and demographics, success and completion, college costs and affordability, instructional staff salaries and characteristics, and financial information.

“The information provided in this report shows the broad range and depth of services community colleges provide to serve the needs of their students and communities, especially during such a challenging year,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

77,015 students enrolled in online credit courses, which represents a record high. This is a 10.6 percent increase from 69,614 the previous year.

1,122 jointly enrolled students earned an associate degree, postsecondary diploma, or certificate while in high school.

Online noncredit enrollment increased 138.5 percent to 33,705 students, up from 14,123 students in the year prior.

You can read the full report here.

