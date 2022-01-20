Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

How Iowa crews pre-treat roads in subzero temperatures

By WOI
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOI) - Road crews in Iowa could have trouble pre-treating the roads for more snow due to below zero temperatures.

When temperatures drop below 15 degrees, salt starts to lose its effectiveness. Then, when the temp goes below zero, it’s pretty much useless.

To combat this issue, Des Moines Public Works says many crews have to get creative.

“We start adding chemicals to it,” said Jonathan Gano, director of Des Moines Public Works. “Either calcium chloride or a derivative product made from beet juice.”

The Iowa Department of Transportation uses a different approach.

“We’ll shift to a what we call a 50/50 mix, which is a mixture of salt and sand,” said Craig Bargfrede, the winter operations administrator for Iowa DOT.

Gano said the most difficult situation crews face is when an arctic air mass hits just after temperatures have risen above freezing. That causes the slush left behind to turn to ice. But Gano said crews have some equipment suited to responding to that situation.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Iowa Wednesday night
Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
Waterloo police arrest wanted Milwaukee man after he locked himself in a vehicle to avoid being caught

Latest News

The Iowa DOT says it is experimenting with recycled plastic in asphalt.
Iowa DOT testing recycled plastic in asphalt to help roads last longer
Sign outside of City Hall in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando...
Dubuque city offices experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a...
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a...
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again