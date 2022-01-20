Show You Care
Harper gives Rutgers 48-46 win over Iowa

Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Iowa's Keegan Murray (15) against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 87-78. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points including two free throws with two seconds remaining to lift Rutgers to a 48-46 win over Iowa.

Harper was fouled by Keegan Murray as he tried to find a way through the Hawkeyes’ perimeter defense. After his free throws and a timeout, Connor McCaffery threw a long inbounds pass to Murray, who made the catch in a crowd but had his 3-point try fall short.

Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 14 rebounds for Rutgers.

Murray finished with 13 points but on 5-of-14 shooting and had 13 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery was 4 of 12 from the floor for 11 points. Filip Rebraca had 10 rebounds with eight points.

