Gov. Reynolds says state doesn’t plan to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Despite surging COVID-19 cases across Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds says there are no current plans to reopen drive-thru testing sites.

Iowa has reported record highs in COVID-19 cases this week, which has caused a rush on testing.

In an interview with KCCI, Reynolds highlighted the at-home tests made available through Test Iowa across the state, but said she didn’t think the sites should be reopened.

Polk County has opened one drive-thru site and plans to open at least two more.

“I think they’re (Polk County) doing it. We’re doing it. The president’s doing it,” she said. “It’s happening at the local level, it’s happening at the state level. And now it’s, I think, going to happen at the federal level. So I think everybody’s doing their part. But as I said earlier, you know, we’ve made ‘em (at-home Test Iowa Kits) available. We’ve been doing this for six months. It isn’t anything new that we just started. We had the infrastructure in place.”

Governor Reynolds says there’s likely even more COVID-19 cases than the record numbers the state reported this week.

That’s because it doesn’t include at-home tests, which the state does not track.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

