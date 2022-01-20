Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday sent a letter to Fulton County Superior...
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury. She wrote in the letter that her office “has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions.”

Willis’ office has tried to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and some witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate without a subpoena, she wrote. A special grand jury would have the power to subpoena witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
[none]
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
Waterloo police arrest wanted Milwaukee man after he locked himself in a vehicle to avoid being caught

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
In a Facebook post, the ISP said the 19-year-old told a trooper he had just bought a new car...
Iowa State Patrol: teen caught speeding wanted to show his friends how fast his car could go
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Despite surging COVID-19 cases across Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds says there are no current...
Gov. Reynolds says state doesn’t plan to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites