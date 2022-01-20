Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Show You Care
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW VIENNA, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the fire at 16963 Lukan Road in New Vienna, north of Dyersville, at about 7:03 a.m.

Officials said the two people and the family dog made it out of the home without injury. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove in the home.

No injuries were reported.

The house is a total loss, with an estimated loss at $125,000.

The Red Cross is helping the family with immediate needs.

