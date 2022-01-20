Show You Care
Dubuque city offices experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Dubuque say city offices are experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 infections.

The assistant city manager tells TV9 each department has a continuity-of-operations plan, but the emergency and public safety departments are the ones feeling the most strain.

“Our key departments of police, fire, and 911 services are the ones that we do need to provide 24/7, and we can’t do that virtually and those departments are experiencing mandatory overtime because of staffing shortages,” Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach said.

Earlier this week, the city temporarily suspended in-person payments for utility bills and parking fines at City Hall.

The city expects to resume those services on Monday.

