Coralville to host 2022 and 2023 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup

This will be the first time in history that the men’s freestyle World Cup and the women’s freestyle World Cup events will be held side-by-side.(Lindsey Bonner)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - United World Wrestling has awarded both the 2022 and 2023 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup events to Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

This will be the first time in history that the men’s freestyle World Cup and the women’s freestyle World Cup events will be held side-by-side. This will be the first time that the United States has ever hosted the Women’s World Cup.

“USA Wrestling is excited to once again bring one of the most important wrestling competitions on the planet to the Coralville/Iowa City community, which is truly an international wrestling hotbed. We are extremely pleased that we will be able to showcase the world’s best men’s and women’s freestyle wrestlers in the same location. The atmosphere will be electric and fans will not want to miss this action,” said USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender.

Ticket packages for the general public for the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Freestyle World Cup go on sale on Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. CT. The seating capacity for Xtream Arena for the World Cup will be approximately 5,300.

Fans are encouraged to buy immediately, as organizers expect to sell out quickly.

