Cold weather continues today and tomorrow

Wind Chill Advisory continues this morning
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold weather continues today and tomorrow along with wind chills below zero. Today’s Wind Chill Advisory runs until noon for the potential of wind chills colder than -20 across eastern Iowa. Actual highs will generally range from 0-5 degrees this afternoon. As the wind fully backs off tonight, it’ll provide an ideal setup for getting very cold with lows anywhere from -10 to -20. While tomorrow’s highs should reach into the teens, the wind chills continue to stay below zero much of the day due to an increasing south wind. This weekend, a series of small systems still look to affect the area mainly in the late night and early morning hours. Total accumulation this weekend may reach an inch or two in spots depending on the track of these small systems.

