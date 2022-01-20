Cedar Rapids Police Department releases their 2021 Crime Statistics and Analysis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday the Cedar Rapids Police Department released its 2021 Crime Statistics and Analysis.

“The rise and what was categorized as violent crime is concerning,” said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

It noted a big increase in violent crimes such as assault with a weapon and domestic abuse. Domestic abuse rose in Cedar Rapids 40% when compared to 2020. In 2021, there were 132 reports of domestic abuse cases to CRPD, 94 in 2020.

Police Chief Jerman attributes this to the community resources and connections to the community making victims feel more comfortable when reporting.

“The fact that victims are more comfortable reporting it to the police and the programs that we have in place. And the partnerships that we have in place with service providers I feel and we believe is assisting in reaching that number,” said Chief Wayne Jerman.

But not all violent crimes rose. Murders decreased from a record high of 11 in 2020 down to 7 in 2021.

But the biggest decrease from the analysis is the decrease in robberies and burglaries.

“Robberies showed a sharp decrease, along with burglaries residential house breakings showed a decrease and we want that direction to continue,” said Chief Jerman.

In 2021 there were 61 robberies and 502 burglaries. In 2020 Cedar Rapids had 90 robberies and 828 burglaries.

Chief Jerman thinks more people’s changing work habits in the pandemic could have been a deterrent for burglars but looks to community outreach to keep the numbers low in the future.

“Establishing relationships with the police, and individuals who are at risk of engaging in this type of conduct,”.

The police department has also been helped by home security systems, such as Ring Cameras.

“Crimes that where we can identify the perpetrators through video surveillance and other similar means is is attributing to our success rate,”.

CRPD has a program where community members can register their home security devices. A link to register your device can be found here.

You can read the full 2021 Crime Statistics and Analysis below:

