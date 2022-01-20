Bitter cold temperatures stay with us, Wind Chill Advisory in effect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold weather continues Thursday and Friday, along with wind chills below zero.

Thursday’s Wind Chill Advisory runs until noon for the potential of wind chills colder than -20 across eastern Iowa. Many schools have delayed the start of classes due to the cold. See the list here.

Actual highs will generally range from 0-5 degrees during the afternoon. As the wind fully backs off Thursday night, it’ll provide an ideal setup for getting very cold, with lows anywhere from -10 to -20.

While Friday’s highs should reach into the teens, the wind chills continue to stay below zero much of the day due to an increasing south wind.

This weekend, a series of small systems still look to affect the area, mainly in the late night and early morning hours.

Total accumulation this weekend may reach an inch or two in spots, depending on the track of these small systems.

Cold weather continues Thursday and Friday, along with wind chills below zero. (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.