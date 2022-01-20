Bitter cold once again, Wind Chill Advisory for many

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Very cold conditions will settle in tonight, with lows dropping into the double-digits below zero.

Winds will be rather light, but any slight breeze will be enough to push wind chills into the dangerous category again. For that reason, many areas have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Noon on Friday, including most areas west and north of Cedar Rapids. Whether you’re in the advisory or not, cover up exposed skin tonight and early Friday to avoid frostbite.

Southerly winds on Friday help set up a somewhat warmer day in the teens above zero, leading into a chance for some very light snow Friday night into early Saturday. A somewhat better chance for light snow arrives Saturday night into early Sunday, as both days reach the 20s for most. Monday carries one last chance of light snow, before an arctic air mass returns for a couple of days.

The end of next week trends somewhat warmer.

