Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

More Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, by a margin of 56% to 43%.

As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.

