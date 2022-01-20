Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark: AP-NORC poll
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation.
That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
More Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, by a margin of 56% to 43%.
As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.
