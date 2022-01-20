Show You Care
Approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children may take another month, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five could be coming soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hopes it will be available within a month but that it may take a little longer.

Fauci said the timeframe is up to the Food and Drug Administration.

He said studies show Pfizer’s dose for children six months to 24 months provided an adequate response, but that wasn’t the case for children 2 to 4 years old.

Fauci said Pfizer is still determining the correct dose, so it might take longer to get the data to the FDA.

Right now, children younger than 5 are the only group for whom the FDA has not approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

